Buccaneers are hunted down

Midlands Division One

Sherwood Wolfhunt 62

Boston Buccaneers 16

An under-strength Boston Buccaneers team were put to the sword at an in-form Sherwood Wolfhunt on Saturday.

The hosts, who are pushing for first place in the Midlands Division One, claimed a 62-16 victory against a Buccs side decimated by player unavailability and injury.

Coach Jim Dearing only had 15 players available, which included three new signings - Charlie Gray, Josh Lawton and Will Gray.

The Buccaneers were quick out of the blocks and moved the ball well, Matthew Coley and Will Scupham making punishing yards up the middle, while new signing Will Gray was feeding the ball to willing carriers.

It was Lawton who acrobatically dived over in the corner to open the scoring.

Strong tackling from Dean Harmston and Liam Croker kept the Buccaneers in contention, but the pace of the game and lack of interchanges soon started to take its toll on the visitors.

To make matters worse, Jack Bell had to leave the field after receiving a knock to the head.

The Wolfhunt soon started to exploit weaknesses in a tiring Boston defence.

The Buccaneers did March up field thanks to full back John Hummel and Jaron Cowern, coming off his wing, but they just couldn’t find a way past a resolute Wolfhunt defence.

The Buccaneer forwards stubbornly stuck to their task with David Fox and Steve Brogan trying to punch holes through the defence.

The second half started badly for the Buccaneers as fresh Sherwood players joined the attack.

Despite having to defend for long periods, the Buccaneers still managed to upset the rampant Wolfhunt offence, scoring through Charlie Gray. Then Will Gray side stepped his way past defenders to bring the score to 62-16.

The Buccaneers entertain Nottingham Outlaws at the Princess Royal Sports Arena on Saturday.

BUCCANEERS: Croker, Cowern, G. Baldwin, Fox, Coley, Bell, Hummel, Brogan, W. Gray, Lawton, C. Gray, Scupham, Harmston, Balderstone.