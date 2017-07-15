Buccaneers are set for Ravens contest

The Boston Buccaneers host basement side NEW Ravens at the Princess Royal Sports Arena on Saturday.

The Ravens have lost all four of their matches to date.

Rugby League action kicks off at 2.30pm.

The Buccaneers were handed victory on Saturday when opponents Nottingham Outlaws were unable to raise a side for their home fixture.

This means the Buccaneers were awarded a 24-0 win, leaving them fourth in the Midlands Division One.