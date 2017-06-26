Buccaneers downed in Derby

Midlands Division One

Derby City 46

Boston Buccaneers 16

The Boston Buccaneers sufered a 46-16 defeat at Derby City, who sit second in the Midlands Division One.

Despite welcoming back several veteran forwards on Saturday, the Buccaneers’ back line had a very youthful look about them.

Coach Jim Dearing handed George Whiffen his first cap for the team.

The game began well for Boston, who starting at a good pace.

However, when centre Curtis Key picked up a knock his pass was intercepted and, against the flow of play, returned for a try.

The Buccaneers looked sharp in attack with full back John Hummel running some great lines and moving the ball into Derby territory.

Hooker Brad Nixon marshalled the troops and distributed to the forwards, allowing them to punch holes in the Derby defensive line.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, great field position could not be converted into points as they were frustrated by a series of penalties.

Loose forward Paul Lucas’s persistence finally paid off when he smashed his way over for the score.

It was points on the board, but Boston ending the half trailing 16-4.

Injuries to key players and fatigue in others soon started to take their toll on the Buccaneers as they struggled to regain the ball.

Steve Kippax and Liam Croker tackled hard, as did Will Scupham and Dean Harmston, but they couldn’t keep the rampant Derby attack at bay.

With 20 minutes to go the Buccaneers started to string some plays together and moved the ball well.

Steve Kippax made a break, feeding the ball to Nixon, who cleverly offloaded to winger Jaron Cowen.

He danced his way past defenders to score.

Cowern again scored minutes later after slipping tackles and outpacing the Derby defenders, Matt Bray making his second conversion of the day.

But there was too much of a deficit to claw back, with Derby running out 46-16 winners.

What the Buccaneers lacked in experience they more than made up for in passion and commitment.

The man of the match award went to Paul Lucas for his relentless attacks and strong defence.

BOSTON: Nixon, Kippax, Scupham, Key, Bateman, Hummel, Fox, Lucas, Harmston, Croker, Stevens, Bell, Whiffen, Balderstone, Bray, Gray, Brogan, Cowern.