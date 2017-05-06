Buccs are prepared

The Boston Buccaneers will begin their Midlands Division One Rugby League season on Saturday with the long away trip to play the Birmingham Bulldogs.

This will follow Wednesday’s pre-season draw against the RAF Coningsby Panthers.

With many veteran players unavailable, coach Jim Dearing gave debuts to eight new Buccaneers.

In a hard-fought game, the young Buccs came from behind to record a respectable 24-24 draw.

Getting on the scoresheet were fullback Chris Cook, centre Jaron Cowern, and forwards Will Scupham and Ryan Cuthbertson.

Stand off Matt Bray (pictured) kicked all four conversions.

Buccaneers: Cook, Baldwin, Cowern, Stevens, Balderston, Bray, Stanfield, Fox, Croker, Fowler, Kippax, Cuthbertson, Lucas, Bell, Gray, Scupham, Felicio.