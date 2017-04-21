Can Blue and Whites pull off great escape?

Boston Rugby Club head into their final game of the season knowing that they need a win to keep their survival hopes alive.

The Blue and Whites host mid-table Tupton at the Princess Royal Sports Arena on Saturday, believing they can pull off the great escape.

Grev Bray’s side sit bottom of the Midlands 4 East (North), level on points with second-bottom Meden Vale.

Above them sit Amber Valley on 22 points and Worksop on 24.

With Amber Valley hosting Worksop and Meden Vale at home to third-place Mellish - who could still sneak into the promotion spots with a big win - Boston know victory could see them leap out of the bottom two in dramatic fashion, if results go their way.

Kick off at the Boardsides will be at 3pm.