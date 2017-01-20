First XV set for Retford contest

Boston Rugby Club will return to action on Saturday, looking for some vital points in their relegation battle.

The Blue and Whites will host highflying East Retford at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

Grev Bray’s Boston, currently bottom of the pile, are desperate for points in the fight for Midlands 4 East (North) survival.

Kick off will be at 2.15pm.

The First XV were without a fixture on Saturday.

However, the Development Squad were narrowly beaten 20-17 at Skegness.

Both teams included a smattering of first teamers.

Lewis Eldin scored Boston’s two tries, both coming after rampaging runs.

Harry Woods kicked the team’s other seven points, one penalty and two conversions.