Jarvis is an All Star

Paul Jarvis has been named in the Greene King IPA Championship All Star XV.

The former Boston Rugby Club full back (pictured)is one of three Doncaster Knights players named in the team, along with teammates Jack Ram and Glen Young.

Making the Dream Team is a nod from the division’s experts as players are selected by the coaches of all the league’s teams.

Jarvis, a former Boston Grammar School pupil, has been selected for the second time, having also made the cut in the 2014-15 season.

Doncaster travel to face London Irish in the second leg of their play-off on Saturday, after losing the first leg 35-3.