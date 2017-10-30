Much-improved Boston RFC defeat Stamford

Lincs Intermediate Cup

Stamford College Old Boys 8

Boston 1st XV 27

A late try by full back Kyle Turley rounded off a much-improved performance by Boston Rugby Club on Saturday.

While an injury-hit Stamford fielded a weakened team for this county cup clash, the Blue and Whites bounced back from last week’s heavy league defeat in style, displaying little of the tactical naïveté which affected that outing.

Defensive awareness was the foundation of the victory, especially in a first half which saw the visitors play into the elements.

The thin Blue line stood firm against early Stamford attacks, performing well in the set-piece, scrapping hard on the floor – where Jordache Stones-Blackman, George Sharp and Luke Fowler excelled – and making good one-on-one tackles, Matt Coley and Dave Cotton-Betteridge being prominent.

Boston fell behind to a penalty on 14 minutes but soon began to take the game to the hosts, Sam Gray kicking well from scrum half, and stand off Liam Smith running hard to make good ground.

The visitors’ recycling game was working well, and after several phases of play they won a scrum five metres out from the College line.

More pressure, and captain Alex Hough drove hard for the score; he was held up just short, but hooker Paul Beard was on hand to pick up and dive over.

Matt Bray’s conversion made it 7-3.

The hosts hit back and spun the ball wide, but winger Ben Moody held up his opposite number close to the line.

Boston began the second half with a bang.

Bray’s re-start was knocked on by Stamford, and with the scrum won the ball was fed out to Smith, who beat three tackles to touch down and extend the lead.

Bray’s conversion added the extra points.

With the forwards on top and Gray and Smith kicking well, Boston were in the ascendancy, and more good phases of play saw Stamford succumb to the pressure and concede a penalty.

Bray slotted the ball between the posts to make it 17-3.

The Blue and Whites were close to adding more scores as wingers Moody and Will Paul just failed to get on the end of good kicks into the dead-ball area,.

College hit back with a soft try from a tap penalty, but when Bray dropped a goal on 36 minutes the contest was over.

And then came Turley’s coup de grâce: Bray chased to collect Smith’s chip into midfield and beat his man before passing to the supporting full back, who crossed unopposed.

Bray converted for 27-8.

Tougher tests await, starting with a home league clash with Mellish this week (KO 2.15pm), but coaches Grev Bray and Ash Coates will be pleased with the progress the team is making.

BOSTON: Cock, Beard, Hough, Coley, Sharp, Fowler, Stones-Blackman, Baker, Gray, L. Smith, Moody, Cotton-Betteridge, Bray, Paul, Turley; replacements: Hall, C. Smith, Sampson, Felicio.