Boston Rugby Club will travel to Ollerton on Saturday for their final away game of the Midlands 4 East (North) campaign.

The Blue and Whites are hoping to pick up the points that will help them edge out of the relegation zone.

But Grev Bray’s team face a tough challenge against a mid-table side who have won their past two matches.

Kick off in Nottinghamshire will be at 3pm.

Boston, who were without a match at the weekend, will conclude their campaign at home to Tupton on April 22.