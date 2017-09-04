Plate success for Blue and Whites

Lincolnshire Plate

Boston RFC 35

Cleethorpes 12

Boston Rugby Club secured their first win of the new season by defeating Cleethorpes 35-12 in the Lincolnshire Plate, writes John Fletcher.

In a disjointed performance on a tropical September day, the highlights included a hattrick from winger Jaron Cowern and 10 points from the boot of Matt Bray.

With several players unavailable, the coaching team of Grev Bray, Ashley Coates, Tim Bembridge and Michael Baldwin were forced to reshuffle players and give first team debuts to James Baker, Jordache Stones-Blackman and Ben Goor in the forwards.

In their first competitive outing, it was not surprising that there would be errors in handling and a lack of continuity in play.

But on 21 minutes full back Kyle Turley scored the opening try of the match, the conversion by fly half Bray moving Boston 7-0 in front.

In a scrappy first half, Cleethorpes pressure finally gained its reward as they scored a try to narrow the deficit on 35 minutes (7-5), before winger Cowern scored a classic counter attack try from deep in side Boston’s 22.

With the support of centre Liam Smith, they exchanged passes to run the length of the pitch to score on the stroke of half time, to take Boston into the interval 14-5 ahead.

It would be winger Cowern who opened the scoring in the second half as fly half Bray broke blind, passing to Cowern in space.

His jinking run saw him score by the posts to extend the lead to 21-5, helped by Bray’s conversion.

Boston would score two further tries, Cowern’s hattrick a result of a fine run by Lewis Eldin, who broke through the defence at pace, to set the winger up, and a fifth try by George Baldwin to end the game 35-12.

The performance will give the coaching team a number of positives to build upon, especially in relation to defensive tackling and line speed, as they seek to build and develop the squad.

On Saturday Boston entertain Worksop in the league (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Brogan, Beard, Cox, Jones, Baker, Stones-Blackman, Fowler, Eldin, Gray, Bray, Hobbs, Smith, Baldwin, Cowern, Turley; Replacements: Noble, Taylor, Moody, Goor, Baldwin.