Retford overpower Boston Rugby Club in 55-3 victory

Midlands 4 East (North)

East Retford 55

Boston RFC 3

Boston Rugby Club’s First XV were beaten 55-3 at East Retford.

On a stormy afternoon, the power of the East Reftford forwards in the loose, allied with their pacy back division, would prove to be a combination that was too hot to handle in Saturday’s league encounter.

Uncharacteristically, it was Boston’s defensive tackling which let them down in the first half, as Retford exposed gaps in their alignment, with their centre and full back reaping the rewards.

There were parts of Boston’s performance, however, which were functioning well - scrum, line out and counter rucking among them.

But despite this, Boston entered half time 38-3 in arrears, with a sole Matt Bray penalty their only points recorded.

With the advantage of the strong, gusty wind in the second half, Boston managed to work their way back into the match as coach Ash Coates used the bench and swapped players to add fresh legs.

Despite an improved second-half performance, Boston were unable to add any further points.

On Saturday the Blue and Whites travel to play Stamford College in the second round of the Lincolnshire Cup.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

BOSTON: Cock, Sharp, Sampson, Coley, Lane, Eldin, Fowler, Hough, Gray, Bray, Smith, Woods, Cumber, Moody, Turley; Replacements: Godfrey, Cotton-Betteridge, Gorr, Beard, McNulty.