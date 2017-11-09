Rugby girls help NLD side to a big 54-5 victory

Three Boston Rugby Club members helped the Notts, Lincs and Derbyshire ladies’ under 15s representative side record a resounding 54-5 win against Leicester.

Sophie Lorenz, Abi Tolson and Grace Fowler - who all represent the Blue and Whites’ under 15s - were in action at Southwell last Sunday, alongside teammates from Newark, Mansfield, Ashfield and Chesterfield.

Sophie started off the scoring by touching down within the opening five minutes.

Her NLD teammates recorded a further five first-half tries before Leicester scored their consolation in the second half.

But the NLD side were soon at it again, scoring another four tries.

The next game will be on November 19th, with full details to be confirmed.