Rugby youngsters flying the flag

Young players from Boston Rugby Club shared the match day with 10-time English league champions Leicester Tigers for their final game of the season.

They made up the flag wavers to welcome the teams at Welford Road.

Tigers secured a bonus point win against Sale Sharks in the Aviva Premiership as Boston players were given the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of legends on the Welford Road pitch.

Flag waver groups parade a giant Tigers flag in the moments building up to kick-off and welcome both teams on to the pitch in front of a roar from the crowd.

Carolyn Bray, from Boston RFC, accompanied the group and said: “It’s been fantastic, it’s such a great way to bring the group together and experience a big occasion like today.”

Pictured are young Boston RFC flag wavers.