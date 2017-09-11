The Blue and Whites begin with a bang

Boston Rugby Club secured their first league win of the new campaign in this six-try fest, taking maximum points and, to the delight, of the coaching team, not conceding a point.

Despite the weather conditions, Boston made a bright start and showed their attacking intent from the start, looking to play an expansive game.

Centre Tom Andrews scored two early tries, going over on 10 and 14 minutes – the second after a fine jinking run, outpacing the opposition defence and giving the home team an early 10-0 lead.

Despite getting themselves in good attacking positions, Boston were unable to secure further points before the break, but entered half time deservedly in front.

Psychologically, it was important for Boston to score the first points of the second half to extend their lead and provide crucial momentum – and just two minutes after re-start when a flowing backs move saw centre Liam Smith beat his man before putting winger Perry Cumber in space to score in the corner: 15-0.

Five minutes later number eight James Baker seized on an errant pass which struck the head of the Worksop player five metres from the try line, pouncing on the loose ball to score.

His try was converted by fly half Matt Bray to make it 22-0.

Boston scored their fifth try from the re-start. The ball was recycled quickly following a strong run from prop Alex Hough, and Smith timed his run to perfection, cutting through the Worksop defence from outside their 10-metre line to score.

Coach Grev Bray sent on Iain Sampson for Adam Cock in the front row and in the backs Ben Moody replaced George Baldwin before Luke Fowler and George Sharp also joined the action up front, going on for Jordache Stones-Blackman and Baker.

Boston’s sixth and final try came with five minutes remaining, winger Jarron Cowern forcing the ball down.

Bray’s conversion completed the 34-0 scoreline.

Boston’s man of the match was second row Lewis Eldin.

On Saturday Boston travel to play Thorney in the Midlands Junior Vase (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Hough, Wilson, Cock, Lane, Eldin, Lawson, Stones-Blackman, Baker, Gray, Bray, Cumber, Smith, Andrews, Cowern, Baldwin; replacements: Sampson, Sharp, Fowler, Moody, Turley.