The great escape! Boston Rugby Club win on final day of season to secure safety

Midlands 4 East (North)

Boston RFC 32

Tupton 8

Boston Rugby Club pulled off their great escape - beating the drop with a final-day victory over Tupton.

The 32-8 success - coupled with results going their way elsewhere - saw Grev Bray’s side move off the bottom of the Midlands 4 East (North) table to leapfrog Amber Valley and Meden Vale and ensure safety with an eighth-place finish.

A hat-trick from man of the match James Andrews was pivotal.

Playing against a big physical pack, Boston struggled in the scrum and loose play for the majority of the first half.

After 10 minutes Tupton moved 0-3 ahead via a penalty and Boston were struggling to get decent possession.

After 25 minutes the tide would turn and two quick tries in 10 minutes, the first from winger Jaz Cowern and the second from winger Michael Baldwin, both the result of good handling in the back line, meant Boston entered the interval 10-3 ahead.

At half time, due to an injury to Ross Noble, centre Steve Kippax switched to number eight and Liam Smith came of the bench to play in the centre.

Smith would make an immediate impact and slick inter passing between himself and fellow centre James Andrew, resulted in Andrews scoring his first try, to move Boston into a 15-3 advantage after five minutes of the second half.

To Tupton’s credit, this spurred on the visitors and they scored a try to narrow the deficit to 15-8.

As the visitors’ pack tired, Boston knew that they had to run the ball at every opportunity.

It would be centre James Andrews who scored two further tries to secure his hat trick , the last being converted by brother Tom, to move Boston into a 27-8 lead and crucially in the process secure a bonus point for registering four tries.

Back row Luke Fowler scored the home side’s final try on 35 minutes to secure the win.

PLayers and fans had a tense 45-minute wait in the clubhouse to discover their fate.

But when news filtered in it was celebration time.

BOSTON: Hough, Phoenix, Lane, Eldin, Hardstaff, Cotton-Betteridge, Noble, Hughes, Gray, T. Andrews, J. Andrews, Kippax, Baldwin, Cowern, Woods; Replacements: Coley, Moody, Beard, Fowler, Smith.