Run scoring difficult as Firsts are beaten

Lincs ECB Premier

Boston 1sts 160-9, Market Deeping 161-6 - Deeping won by four wickets.

Boston CC Firsts suffered a four-wicket defeat to Market Deeping on Saturday.

It was a game where both sides not only wanted wins, but needed them to pull themselves safely away from the relegation zone.

With Ricky Lovelace and Fayadh Haffejee both missing for Boston, Mahir Yousuff and Matty Hood came in after impressing for the Seconds.

The coin came down in favour of Boston captain Tom Baxter, and he opted to bat first on a pitch that looked to be wearing.

Run-scoring was difficult for the Boston batsmen but Kieran Evans and Tom Poole set about occupying the crease.

Poole was first to go when he edged behind to give Ashley Fisher his first wicket.

Jon Cheer entered the innings and he and Evans continued to build the innings before Cheer was dismissed caught and bowled by Zac Simmonds in the 24th over.

“It looked really difficult out there,” Baxter said.

“We had to fight hard for every run and then hope we could defend it.”

The pitch began to turn more and more and the trio of spinners in Deeping’s attack, Simmonds, Thomas Anderson and Jackson Andrews continued to reap their rewards.

As wickets continued to fall, Boston were in serious trouble.

The main contributions were from Evans (29) and Michael Musson (33 not out).

Boston managed to reach 160-9 from their 50 overs.

“The way the pitch played, we did well to get there,” Baxter added.

“We would have liked closer to 200 but I felt at halfway, we had a chance with 160 on the board.”

After the tea interval, Boston knew that early wickets would be key.

Tim Bell managed to remove James Hook and Scott Elleray found the edge of Green’s bat, only for the catch to go astray.

Baxter entered the attack and dismissed David Sargeant after a smart catch from Yousuff and Paul Deans managed to pick up the key wicket of Nick Green after a stumping by Hood.

Elleray returned to the attack to dismiss three of Market Deeping’s batsmen, but it was a case of close but not close enough.

“We needed a couple more wickets early on. If we could have had them 30-3 then I think we might have picked up the victory,” said Baxter.

The experience of Dave Gillet saw Market Deeping home with an unbeaten 28 as Market Deeping picked up 16 points to edge further away from the mix at the bottom of the table and Boston had to make do with four - leaving them fourth bottom and 20 points clear of the drop zone.

Boston’s man of the match was awarded to Musson for his 33 not out in very tough batting conditions.

Lincoln and District League

Premier Division

Boston Sunday 1sts 114, Woodhall Sunday 1sts 115-9 - Woodhall won by one wicket.

Boston’s Sunday Firsts suffered defeat at Woodhall Spa in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division.

The result means Lindum have closed the gap at the top of the table to 16 points.

Kieran Evans (25), Scott Elleray (25), Luke Gilding (19) and Matthew Hood (17) helped Boston to 114.

But Woodhall overtook that total with a wicket to spare.

Tom Baxter (4-33), Tim Bell (3-17) and Dan Sincuba (1-24) added wickets while there was also a run out.

Boston Sunday Seconds were downed by 45 runs at Caythorpe in the Lincoln and District League Division One.

The hosts posted 220-8 with Boston falling short, dismissed for 175.