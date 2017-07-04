Ruthless Graves Park turn on the style to remain top of the table

SLBL Division Two

Graves Park 145, Pinchbeck 38 - Park won by 107 runs.

Graves Park remain top of the South Lincs and Border League Division Two following a ruthless 107-run victory over Pinchbeck.

Martin Hodgson’s side sit four points clear of Heckington with two matches in hand after a comprehensive bowling display.

The hosts had posted 145 before being dismissed in the 35th over.

Openers John Morris and Chris King got runs on the board early as they scored 33 and 20 respectively.

Knocks from Joe Gilbert (22 not out), Liam Maskell (16), Jack Ashton (14) and Jamie Lawson (13) added to the total, while James Langord (4-29) was the side’s main tormentor.

However, with the ball Graves Park were even more relentless, dismissing their opponents for just 38 runs in the 17th over.

Only Lee Smith (15) and Mike Knight (10) reached double figures for the visitors, who saw eight players return to the pavilion after registering just one run between them.

Ashton claimed four wickets for the loss of 28 runs while Gilbert finished with figures of 3-8).

Morris’ two overs were both maidens, the bowler claiming two wickets along the way.

Tim Howsam added a run out.

The Park will continue their title charge on Saturday at Belton Park, who sit in fifth, a place below Pinchbeck.

Action begins at 1pm.