Ruthless Park men claim the league title

SLBL Division Two

Graves Park 333-4, Pinchbeck 143 - Park won by 190 runs.

Graves Park CC claimed the South Lincs and Border League Division Two title in style - with a 190-run victory over Pinchbeck.

James Luto hit an unbeaten 78 to top score as the Park finished their 45 overs on 333-4.

Mitch Griffiths (68), John Morris (57) and Chris King (51) all added half centuries while Joe Gilbert added an unbeaten 32.

In response, the hosts were dismissed for 143 in the 36th over.

Danny Jackson scored 60 of those runs before Morris dismissed him.

Liam Maskell (3-21) and Gilbert (3-29) led the way with the ball, while skipper Martin Hodgson (2-15) also took a wicket.

Griffiths added a run out.

Park - who are unbeaten in the SLBL Division Two - are 77 points clear of second-placed Heckington with two matches left to play.

They will be looking to keep that run going on Saturday when they host third-bottom Belton Park Seconds (1pm).