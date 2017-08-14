Seconds beaten

SLBL Premier

Stamford Town 133, Boston 2nds 120 - Stamford won by 13 runs.

Matthew Hood’s 34 wasn’t enough to help Boston CC Seconds as they were beaten by 13 runs at home to Stamford Town.

Ian Morris (three), Dan Fox (two), Damian Lawson (two), Wills Barker and Jack Tetther (and a run out) couldn’t prevent the away side posting 133.

In response, Hood, Rowan Evans (14) and Barker (14) scored well but Boston fell 13 runs short.

The Seconds travel to Market Deeping Seconds on Saturday.

Boston Thirds were docked 10 points after failing to fulfil their hoem fixture against Belton Park on Saturday. They are away at Skegness Seconds.

Lincoln and District League

Division One

Boston Sunday 2nds 39, Sleaford Sunday 2nds 40-0 - Sleaford won by 10 wickets.

Sleaford Sunday Seconds put their Boston counterparts to the sword with a 10-wicket victory at the weekend.

This week they are away at Fulbeck Firsts.