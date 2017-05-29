Seconds bottom following Skeg loss

SLBL Premier

Boston 2nds 138, Skegness 1sts 139-2 - Skegness won by eight wickets.

Boston Cricket Club Seconds are rooted to the foot of the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division table.

The Mayflower men suffered an eight-wicket defeat at Skegness Firsts on Saturday.

After being dismissed for 138, Boston couldn’t make inroads into the hosts’ batting order, claiming just two wickets before their hosts reached their victory target.

The result leaves the Seconds still looking for their first win of the campaign after five matches played.

They have 20 points, and trail Stamford Town and Bourne Seconds, who occupy the places diurectly above them, by more than 40 points.

SLBL Division One

Boston Thirds 78, Welby Cavaliers 80-2 - Welby won by eight wickets.

Boston CC Thirds were beaten by eight wickets when they travelled to face highflying Welby Cavaliers on Saturday.

The hosts ended the day second in the SLBL Division One, with Boston just above the drop zone.

The Mayflower mken found themselves dismissed for 78.

Welby lost just two wickets before reaching a matchwinning 80 runs.

Lincoln League Premier Division

Lindum 206-3, Boston Sunday 1sts 195 - Lundum won by 11 runs.

An unbeaten half century from Luke Gilding wasn’t enough as Boston Sunday Firsts were beaten by 11 runs at Lindum.

Robert Cook proved the difference as his unbeaten 109 helped the hosts post 206-3 off their 40 overs.

He was well supported by Will Taylor (60 not out) despite wickets being taken by Boston’s Tim Bell (2-16) and Wills Barker (1-25).

In response, Boston were bowled out with the penultimate delivery of the contest, 11 runs short of their target.

Luke Gilding’s 60 gave Boston some hope and he was supported by Fayadh Haffejee (44), Scott Elleray (23), Tom Poole (22) and Ben Troops (17).