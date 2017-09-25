Seconds’ campaign closes with a defeat

SLBL Division One

Boston 3rds 98, Long Sutton 101-5 - Long Sutton won by five wickets.

Boston CC Thirds finished second-bottom of the South Lincs and Border League Division One.

Their campaign came to a close on Saturday with a five-wicket defeat at Long Sutton.

Michael Musson (35) and Rowan Evans (29) top scored as the Mayflower men posted 98 before being dismissed after 39 overs.

Adam Wright’s 56 helped the hosts 10 101-5, with wickets being taken by Ian Morris (2-19), Paul Deans (2-20) and Fayadh Haffejee.