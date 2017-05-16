Seconds sitting at the bottom of table

SLBL Premier

Boston 2nds 91, Woodhall Spa 2nds 94-0 - Woodhall won by 10 wickets.

Boston Seconds sit bottom of the South Lincs and Border League Premier following a 10-wicket defeat at Woodhall Spa Seconds.

Boston were dismissed for 91 with Charlie Ward (32) and Rowan Evans (27) the only players to reach double figures.

In response, the hosts reached their winning total in the 14th over, aided by Matthew Sargeant (52) and Sam Cherry (29).

Boston sit bottom of the SLBL Premier and host Freiston, Leake and Leverton on Saturday.

Boston Thirds lost their SLBL Cup match at Timerlands on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Mayflower men’s Sunday Firsts claimed maximum points at Nettleham, while the Seconds earned a five-wicket win at home to Fulbeck.

Jon Cheer (3-36), Fayadh Haffejee (2-40), Will Newton, Wills Barker and Ben Troops claimed wickets as Fulbeck ended on 185-8.

Boston reached 189-5 in the 40th over.

Tom Baxter ended his unbeaten innings of 29 with his second six of the day to secure victory.

Troops’ unbeaten 77 was the backbone of the innings, with support coming from Rowan Evans (36) and Tom Poole (11).