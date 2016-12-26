Sign up for cricket umpires’ course

A course open to anyone who wishes to begin umpiring cricket for their club or in local leagues will be held in the new year.

The ECB ACO (Association of Cricket Officials) Level 1 course will be hosted by Market Deeping CC.

No previous knowledge is expected, but most who take part will have played or done some umpiring.

It is also of interest to those who want to understand more about the game.

The course uses the ECB ACO course book to supplement numerous slides showing situations in cricket matches.

Derek Patience, a qualified instructor, will run the course.

The course is a final opportunity to gain a cricket umpiring qualification prior to the extensive revision of the Laws of Cricket being implemented in October 2017.

The course will be held on February 5, 12 and 19, from 10am-4pm on each Sunday.

It will be organised by the Stamford Umpires’ Association.

The course costs £75 and includes course materials, Laws of Cricket, the must-have book for umpires - Tom Smith’s Cricket Umpiring and Scoring and 12 months’ membership of Stamford Umpires’ Association

Applications should be made to Henry Roberts on 01778 449021 or via hmdr42@gmail.com or to Derek Patience on 01780 753066 or via dcpatience@hotmail.co.uk.

Applications should be made by January 15.