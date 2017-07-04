Sincuba’s 92 helps Boston Sunday Firsts remain top of the table

Lincoln and District League Premier

Bracebridge Heath Sunday 1sts 184-7, Boston Sunday 1sts 185-3 - Boston won by seven wickets.

Dan Sincuba hit an unbeaten 92 at Boston Cricket Club’s Sunday Firsts recorded a seven-wicket success against Bracebridge Heath.

The Lincoln and District Premier League leaders needed just 33 overs to reach their winning target of 185 runs.

Sincuba ‘s 92 was backed up by an unbeaten 42 from Fayadh Haffejee, while Tom Poole’s 26 added to the total.

With the ball, Troops and Haffejee were among the wickets.

The Sunday Firsts top the table, 26 points clear of second-placed Lindum, but they have played two games more.

They are without a contest this Sunday.

Lincoln and District League Division One

Boston Sunday Seconds 129, Woodhall Spa Sunday Seconds 77 - Boston won by 52 runs.

Boston Sunday Seconds recorded a 52-run win at home to Woodhall Spa’s Sunday Seconds this weekend.

The hosts posted 129 before dismissing their opponents for 77 to sit third in the table.

This weekend the Sunday Seconds host Ancaster, beginning at 1.30pm.