SLBL: Round-up

Annn Boulton looks at this week’s action from the South Lincs and Border Leagues...

Woodhall Spa 2nd top the South Lincolnshire & Border League Premier Division table after a four-wicket win over Sleaford 2nd, with Billingborough holding on to second place despite going down to Freiston, who are now third.

In a game that included five half centuries, Sleaford finished on 229 for six, only to see Woodhall go one better, also for the loss of six wickets.

Abdul Moeed took five wickets for Freiston to help bowl Billingborough out for 183 but the newly-promoted side lost eight wickets on their way to victory.

Bourne 2nd and Spalding 2nd fought out the highest scoring game, with three batsmen scoring over 90.

Adam Binns made 91 and Josh Bentley an unbeaten 90 in Bourne’s 261 for three while Chris Dring was out on 99 as Spalding’s reply ended on 238 all out.

Sleaford now lie fourth in the table with Skegness in fifth after their eight-wicket win over Boston 2nd and. lower down the table, Stamford Town gained a seven wicket win over Grantham 2nd.

Long Sutton continued their winning run at the top of Division One with a slender two wicket win over Baston, while Max Cusack took five wickets for Moulton Harrox for only one run against Billingborough 2nd.

Moulton made 278 for five, Jack Barnett with 81 and Joe Broomfield 77 before bowling Billingborough out for 63.

Skegness 2nd made it a double for the club with a two wicket win over Timberland, with Jason Elsom taking six wickets and Welby Cavaliers beat Boston 3rd by eight wickets.

Graves Park, in Division Two, recorded the day’s highest team total with 299 for nine against Heckington, who were bowled out for 40.

Pinchbeck won a high-scoring game against Spalding 3rd.

Danny Jackson made 96 for Pinchbeck while Nick Crook retired after hitting 101 in his side’s total of 265 for four.

Spalding replied with 182 for eight.

And Belton Park 2nd claimed their first win of the season, beating Long Sutton 2nd.

Claypole book a place in the semi-finals of the SLBL Cup with an eight wicket win over Grantham 4th.

Ressults:

Premier Division: Sleaford 2nd 229-6 (Roberts 53, Habron 62no), Woodhall Spa 2nd 230-6 (Cherry 69, Dixon 66, Hughes 53no); Boston 2nd 138, Skegness 139-2; Grantham 2nd 143-8, Stamford 144-3; Billingborough 183 (Moeed 5-49), Freiston 184-8; Bourne 2nd 261-3 (A Binns 91, J Bentley 90no), Spalding 2nd 238 (Dring 99, Hafeez 62).

Division One: Boston 3rd 78, Welby Cavaliers 80-2; Timberland 85 (Elsom 6-29), Skegness 2nd 86-8; Moulton Harrox 278-5 (J Barnet 81, Broomfield 77), Billingborough 2nd 63 (M Cusack 5-1); Baston 125, Long Sutton 127-8 (Oldfield 58).

Division Two: Graves Park 299-9 (Maskell 72, Hodgson 51), Heckington 40; Belton Park 2nd 185, Long Sutton 2nd 86; Pinchbeck 265-4 (Jackson 96, N Crook 101 ret'd), Spalding 3rd 182-8.

South Lincolnshire & Border League Cup: Grantham 4th 91 (Lennon 5-22), Claypole 92-2.