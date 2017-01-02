Smith and Price are right for the title

The Skegness Domino League’s Christmas Pairs Knockout and the Pairs Drive competitions have been held.

The league’s chairlady A. Smith and her partner J. Price (Railroad XL) came out on top in the drive competiton.

They won with a score of 6+16.

Runners-up were R. Smith and R. Stevens (Ex Service Newbies), who had a score of 6+4.

The pairs Knockout was won by P. Talboys and B. Beottger (Ex Service Hotspots), who beat B. Purfield and G. Smith (Seaview Nil) 2-0.

The Railroad Club hosted the events and suppling the buffet.