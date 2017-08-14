SOUTH LINCS AND BORDER LEAGUE: Round-up

This weekend’s action, by Ann Boulton...

The battle for the South Lincolnshire & Border League championship hots up, with all three contenders winning at the weekend.

Just 11 points separate Sleaford 2nd, Skegness and Woodhall Spa 2nd after Woodhall defeated fourth-placed Billingborough, who are now slipping out of contention.

Billingborough could manage only 84 for nine off their 45 overs, a total Woodhall overtook for the loss of two wickets, Matt Sargeant hitting an unbeaten 59.

Charlie Roberts made 67 of Sleaford’s total of 201 for nine and Freiston were then bowled out for 74.

And Skegness scored a seven wicket victory over Grantham 2nd, whose overs finished on 155 for six.

Boston 2nd, currently one off the bottom of the table, were set a target of 133 by Stamford only to fall short by 13 runs, but the closest game was at Bourne where Adam Binns’ 64 helped his side to 163 all out only to see Market Deeping 2nd reach 157 for seven when the overs ran out.

Division One’s top two, Long Sutton and Welby Cavaliers, were without a game but third-placed Baston failed to capitalise on this, going down to bottom side Billingborough 2nd by six wickets, Richard Wells hitting an unbeaten 53 for Billingborough.

Adrian Culley took five for 22 for Skegness 2nd to help bowl Claypole out for 124, but the seasiders were then all out for 98.

Graves Park’s dominance of Division Two continued with Heckington and Pinchbeck fighting it out for second place.

The leaders notched up the day’s highest score of 292 for four before bowling Long Sutton 2nd out for 122.

Pinchbeck moved above their rivals with victory over Spalding 3rd, while Heckington went down to Belton Park 2nd despite an innings of 69 from Will Harris.

Premier Division: Billingborough 84-9, Woodhall Spa 2nd 87-2 (Sargeant 59no); Stamford 133, Boston 2nd 120; Sleaford 2nd 201-9 (Roberts 67), Freiston 74; Bourne 2nd 163 (A Binns 64), Market Deeping 2nd 157-7; Grantham 2nd 155-6, Skegness 156-3.

Division One: Baston 69, Billingborough 2nd 71-4 (Wells 53no); Claypole 124 (Culley 5-22), Skegness 2nd 98; Timberland conceded to Moulton Harrox; Boston 3rd conceded to Belton Park.

Division Two: Heckington 117 (Harris 69), Belton Park 2nd 119-7; Graves Park 292-4, Long Sutton 2nd 122; Pinchbeck 173, Spalding 3rd 76.