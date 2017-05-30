Stylish Parkmen find their stride

Graves Park played their first home game of the South Lincs and Border League Division Two on Saturday - and recorded a stylish 159-run victory over Heckington.

On a hot but breezy Saturday, the Parkmen won the toss and elected to bat in perfect conditions.

The opening pair of Chris King and Mitch Griffiths got off to an unusually nervy start.

With the score on 32, the first two wickets fell, King (10) was caught well at cover and John Morris (0) fell in the same over, caught at first slip.

This brought Jack Ashton to the crease, and he immediately survived an edge behind that was dropped by the wicketkeeper.

Griffiths was bowled by a ball that kept unusually low, for 21.

Ashton and new batsman James Luto formed the next partnership.

Both players took advantage of the quick outfield and scored quickly.

They put on 40 runs together before Ashton was out caught for 21.

Luto continued with new batsmen Liam Maskell before being adjudged LBW for a well-made 32.

Martin Hodgson was the number seven and, despite early scares and being dropped third ball, the pair put on a 103-run partnership, both pairs passing 50 to bring up the 200 for maximum batting points.

Hodgson was caught well at mid-on for 51.

Maskell continued his innings with Jamie Lawson before being caught for a fluent 72.

The strength of the Graves Park batting line up was highlighted as the lower order of Lawson (34), Joe Gilbert (24 not out) and Ryan Lawson (eight not out) chipped in to finish the innings on 299 from their allotted 45 overs.

In reply, the Parkmen needed only two bowlers to do the damage.

Aston and Ryan Lawson took the new ball and Lawson made a breakthrough in his first over.

Very soon, Heckington were 10-4 in the seventh over.

Sakatou Patel (17) was the pick of the batsmen, giving the most resistance to the two in-form bowlers.

However, the wickets continued to fall and both Ashton (5-14) and Ryan Lawson (5-19) ended up with five wickets each, dismissing Heckington for 40.

Graves Park travel to face Spalding on Saturday (1pm).