Submission victory for cage fighter Wallace

Cage fighter Richard Wallace chalked up the third win of his mixed martial arts career.

Fighting on the Impact Fight UK 11 bill in Wisbech, Wallace defeated home-town fighter Marcello Seabra with a second round arm triangle submission.

Richard Wallace celebrates.

Wallace trains with Boston’s Evolution Martial Arts.

Fighting in the amateur MMA -76kg category, he stopped his opponent in 1 min 36 secs into the second round.

The first round was dominated heavily by leg kicks before some ground work saw Wallace settling into the fight and getting to see his opponent’s strengths and weaknesses.

During the break a quick gameplan was set up and Wallace carried this out effectively, taking his opponent to the floor with a leg catch before working on his position to get the submission.

Richard Wallace.

His record now stands at thre wins and one defeat.

Wallace already has accolades outside of the cage in both MMA and kickboxing, with his best achievements including a silver medal at the ISKA Vice World Champion in MMA and British titles for a variety of organisations.

Wallace was coached by Nesta Baxter and Tyler Atkin on the night.