Sunday Firsts on top as Cheer hits 89

SLBL Premier

Boston 2nds 102, Woodhall Spa 2nds 104-6 - Woodhall won by four wickets.

Boston CC Seconds suffered a four-wicket defeat at home to Woodhall Spa on Saturday.

Michael Troops hit an unbeaten 37 but the hosts were dismissed for 102, with Ben Troops (16) and Matthew Hood (14) the only other players to reach double figures.

Woodhall reached their winning total of 104-6 in the 29th over, thanks to some steady scoring.

Dan Fox (3-36), Michael Troops (2-23) and Ben Troops (1-11) took the wickets.

Boston Seconds travel to face Freiston, Leake and Leverton on Saturday (1pm).

SLBL Division One

Billingborough 2nds 55, Boston 3rds 59-6 - Boston won by four wickets.

Boston Thirds picked up a vital four-wicket victory over basement side Billingborough Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Division One.

The result leaves the Mayflower men six points above the bottom two.

The 10-man away side were dismissed for 55 in the 29th over.

Ian Morris and Jack Tetther both took three Billingborough wickets, with support coming from Shaun Moore, Ryan Ayers and Guy Elsam.

Boston recorded victory in the 21st over with vital runs coming from Dave Gilding (16) and Sean Barnett (11).

Harry Lamb took four Boston wickets with Moore and Liam Bent both being run out for zero.

The Thirds are without a fixture this weekend.

Lincoln and District League

Premier Division

Boston Sunday 1sts 189-6, Sleaford Sunday 1sts 155 - Boston won by 34 runs.

Boston Sunday Firsts have a 31-point lead over Lindum at the top of the Lincoln and District League Premier Division following their 34-run win against Sleaford.

Jonathan Cheer hit an unbeaten 89 to help the Mayflower men to 189-6.

He was supported by Kieran Evans (38), Luke Gilding (21) and Rowan Evans (12 not out).

In response, Sleaford were dismissed for 155.

Tim Bell took four wickets for the loss of 23 runs, with further dismissals coming courtesy of Ben Troops (4-45), Scott Elleray and Tom Baxter.

This weekend the Sunday Firsts travel to Woodhall Spa and the Sunday Seconds are at Caythorpe.