Lincoln League Division One

Ancaster 159-7, Boston Sunday 2nds 113 - Ancaster won by 46 runs.

Boston Sunday Seconds were beaten by 46 runs against Ancaster.

The away side posted 159-7 with wickets taken by Martin Hodgson (3-27), Wills Barker (2-39), Joe Gilbert and Peter Ward.

With the bat, Boston were dismissed 46 runs short, despite Fayadh Haffejee’s 48 and 18 from Rob Grant.

This weekend the Sunday Firsts host Revesby and the Seconds are at Heighington.