The BAMMA title is Hallam’s priority

Matt Hallam doesn’t care about revenge. He just wants to become the BAMMA World Middleweight champion.

The Boston cage fighter - nicknamed Farmer Boy - will take on old adversary Yannick Bahati at Birmingham’s Genting Arena on Friday night.

Bahati won the last fight between the two, back in November 2012.

But Hallam says the Black Mamba shouldn’t be expecting a repeat.

“I’m a totally different athlete and person to what I was then,” he told The Standard ahead of this week’s co-main event.

“Back then I was new to the sport.

“I was inexperienced and he won because of my mistakes.

“I’m not that person now. I won’t give him the chance to beat me again because I’m ready for this.

“I have the experience and team behind me that I didn’t have back then. It’s totally different.”

The BAMMA 29 event will be screened on TV station Dave.

And although it will be a chance to show a wider audience what he can offer, Hallam says there is only one thing on his mind.

“We’ve got some history, and people are talking that up,” he continued.

“But to me the most important thing is getting my hands on that belt. That’s what I’m interested in.

“I’ve been given a massive opportunity and I’m not going to waste it.

“Getting this far, to get a fight for a title, makes all the years of hard work worthwhile.

“I keep seeing the adverts on Dave and it’s making it all real.

“This belt is massive. It’s one of the biggest titles in Europe, if not the biggest.”

Hallam has always had a strong following in his home town.

But he admits the importance of the upcoming battle has only magnified the interest.

Hallam added: “The support I’ve been getting is amazing. Everywhere I go there are people talking to me about it.

“Seeing the adverts on TV, giving them something they can see visually, is having a massive impact.

“It’s great to know there are so many people behind you and I’d love to win this title for them.”