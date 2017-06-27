Thirds lose by 90 runs

SLBL Division One

Long Sutton 198-6, Boston 3rds 108 - Long Sutton won by 90 runs.

Boston CC Thirds were beaten by 90 runs when they hosted Long Sutton in the SLBL Division One on Saturday.

Adam Wright (88) and Aaron John (42) proved the difference on the day as the visitors posted 198-6.

Ian Morris (two), Will Newton, Jack Tetther and Guy Elsam took the Sutton wickets, with Michael Troops adding a run out.

In response, Boston were dismissed for 108 in the 40th over.

Peter Ward (24), Sean Barnett (18), Charlie Ward (19) and Liam Bent (10) were among the Mayflower men’s run scorers.

Boston Thirds are away at Timberlands on Saturday (1.30pm).

Lincoln and District

League Division One

Sleaford Sunday 2nds 129, Boston Sunday 2nd 130-4 - Boston won by six wickets.

Ben Troops hit a half century and Wills Barker racked up a six-wicket haul as Boston Sunday Seconds defeated their Sleaford counterparts.

Barker’s demolition job, for the loss of just 24 runs, played its part in Sleaford Seconds being dismissed for 129.

Fayadh Haffejee and Dan Fox both claimed two victims.

With the bat, Troops (50), Tom Poole (27 not out), Rowan Evans (21) and Peter Ward (17) helped Boston to victory.

This weekend Boston Sunday Firsts travel to Bracebridge Heath and the Sunday Seconds host Woodhall Spa Seconds (both 1.30pm).