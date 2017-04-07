TKMA kickboxers scoop fight wins

Two members of the TKMA Fight Academy competed in kickboxing action at Lincoln’s Fight Factory.

The full contact show saw eight-year-old Jacob Oglesbee make his fight debut.

He started off a bit nervous, but soon got into the contest and was winning round by round by using his short and fast combos.

In the final analysis he won the three-round bout by unanimous decision.

Also in action was Craig Young, who took this bout with just three days’ notice.

His opponent had six fights - with just two losses - to his name.

His plan was not to give his opponent anytime to think and it paid off.

After landing big shots in the first round Craig claimed a second round-stoppage.