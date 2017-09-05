Top-three scalp for the Mayflower men

Lincs ECB Premier

Boston 233-9, Bourne 95 - Boston won by 138 runs.

Boston CC Firsts claimed their first top-three scalp of the Lincs ECB Premier season after beating Bourne by 138 runs at the Mayflower.

With availability problems, Boston made a further two changes with Mahir Yousuff and Tim Bell being replaced by Peter Mitchell and Tom Poole.

The coin came down in favour of home captain Tom Baxter and he had no hesitation in batting first.

It couldn’t have started much worse for Boston when Kieran Evans was removed first ball of the innings off the bowling of former Boston player Colin Cheer.

This brought Colin’s brother Jon to the crease as he and Poole set about building a platform for the Boston innings.

A 105 run-partnership followed and the pair eased the early doubt of being bowled out cheaply.

Poole was dismissed for 45 after miss-timing the ball straight to mid-on.

Cheer passed 50 and then fell to Stroud after a smart catch by Bourne’s keeper Carl Wilson.

With Fayadh Haffejee looking in good form, he needed a partner to stick with him and Michael Musson entered the game and the pair went on to add an impressive 70-run partnership.

Musson fell to Berry before Cheer picked up the wickets of Haffejee and Baxter.

Boston were 214-6, needing 11 more to pick up maximum batting points.

Boston ended the innings with a surge as they ended their 50 overs on 233-9 after a huge six from Scot Elleray in the final over off the bowling of Cheer.

After the tea interval, even the most positive of people wouldn’t have expected what happened.

With Bell missing from Boston’ attack, Baxter gave the new ball to off-spinner Haffejee to partner Elleray.

Elleray bowled O’Connor and trapped Evison LBW before Haffejee trapped Wilson in front of the stumps to leave Bourne in a precarious position of 17-3.

50-3 became 50-5 as Haffejee removed Temple and then the dangerous Berry.

When Paul Deans entered the attack he picked up the wickets of Dunn and Stroud before Baxter removed Bentley and Cornwell.

Bourne were on the edge of defeat at 93-9.

Credit must go to Bourne captain Pete Morgan who came out to bat despite suffering from a severely injured hand which occurred during fielding.

Jon Cheer picked up the final wicket of the innings after a smart catch by Haffejee at slip.

Boston’s man of the match was awarded to Haffejee for his 53 runs, three wickets and three catches.

Luke Gilding scored an unbeaten 66 as Boston Seconds lost by 100 runs at Bourne Seconds in the SLBL Premier.

Damian Lawson took seven wickets for the loss of 78 runs but Bourne posted 230-9, with Boston dismissed with 130 on the board.

This Saturday the side travel to Sleaford Seconds.

Boston Thirds were beaten by 163 runs at Belton Park in the SLBL Division One.

The hosts scored 237-3, with Boston all out for 74, Shaun Moore top scoring with 38.

The Thirds are away at Moulton Harrox on Saturday.

Boston Sunday Seconds earned a four-wicket win at Ancaster in the Lincoln & District League Division One.

Ancaster were all out for 125 with the away side reaching 126-6.

This week the Sunday Seconds host Caythorpe.