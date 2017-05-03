Tough win for Dylan

Boston ABC fighter Dylan Harmon is enjoying a purple patch, and claimed a unanimous victory over Muhammad Siddiqi.

Competing on a show hosted by Derby City ABC at the weekend, Harmon’s wasn’t the prettiest of bouts, but he did enough to claim the win.

Siddiqi, of Prospect ABC, came out of his corner with purpose, but Harmon (pictured) immediately set about his task, using his backhand to great effect.

The home-town fighter was struggling with Harmon’s workrate and opted to resort to spoiling tactics.

However, it was the Boston boxer who was being warned about hoilding by the referee, before claiming his hard-fought win.