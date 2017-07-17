Troops in form with both bat and ball

SLBL Premier Division

Spalding 2nds 114, Boston 2nds 115-2 - Boston won by eight wickets.

Ben Troops and Mahir Yousef helped Boston Seconds reach an eight-wicket victory against Spalding Seconds.

The batsmen hit 31 and 48 runs respectively to help the Mayflower men to victory in 24 overs.

They had been given the target of 115 following good bowling from Boston, which saw the away side all out in the 39th over.

Troops and Damian Lawson claimed three wickets apiece, with support coming from Michael Troops (two), Dan Fox and Wills Barker.

The Seconds are without a fixture this weekend.

SLBL Division One

Boston 3rds 102, Welby Cavaliers 106-3 - Welby won by seven wickets.

Boston Thirds were defeated by seven wickets when they hosted Welby Cavaliers on Saturday.

Shaun Moore (19), Ben Newton (18), Sean Barnett (16) and Ian Morris (14) had helped Boston reach 102 before being dismissed.

However, the away side needed les than 25 overs to claim victory.

Welby wickets were taken by Morris, Moore and Guy Elsam.

Boston Thirds travel to Claypole firsts on Saturday.