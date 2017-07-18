Waseen helps FLL to tense victory

SLBL Premier

Grantham 2nds 146, Freiston LL 147-7 - Freiston won by three wickets.

A composed innings from Waseem Ilyas saw Freiston, Leake and Leverton home in a tense match against Grantham Seconds.

Ilyas returned to form with an unbeaten 38 as Freiston overcame the visitors with three wickets remaining.

Freiston bowled Grantham out for 146 after inviting them to bat first.

Taimur Mian claimed the first wicket having Fell well caught by Tommy Atkinson for 7.

Ollie Booth had Johnson caught by John Goodfellow for five as Freiston started well.

Mian went on to claim three wickets in his opening burst including opener Parmley who made 21.

Freiston continued to take regular wickets. Tommy Atkinson had Peck caught behind by Zeeshan Saeed for 16.

Zeeshan Hassan took two wickets, whilst Ashok Kumar clean bowled Everitt for 16.

Rahul Kumar struck 23 for Grantham to take them to 146, before he was caught in the deep, giving Booth his third wicket.

Freiston’s reply started poorly as Richard Paul was caught behind for only one.

John Goodfellow and Abdul Moeed batted sensibly for Freiston, seeing off the opening spells.

The pair added 55 before Goodfellow edged behind for a determined 10.

Moeed then holed out at deep square leg for 28, quickly followed by Saeed who was given out LBW.

With Freiston in danger at 69-4, Waseem Ilyas and Charles Lenton stabilized the innings with care.

The pair took the score onto 95 before Lenton was caught at point for 11.

Ashok Kumar edged to slip to give Fell his second wicket, however Ollie Booth and Ilyas added the required 31 to take Freiston to victory.

Ilyas made a composed 38, including seven boundaries, whilst Booth made 12, to seal Freiston’s sixth victory of the season.

SLBL Division Two

Pinchbeck 203-8, Freiston LL 2nds 117 - Pinchbeck won by 86 runs.

Freiston’s Second XI lost out to Pinchbeck.

The home side made 203 from their 45 overs as Danny Jackson (50) and Lee Smith (45) starred for the hosts.

Zakir Gatta claimed three wickets for Freiston, whilst John Goodfellow and J.P. Horton both claimed a couple of wickets.

Freiston made 117 in reply.

They were unable to keep up with the required run rate in the face of some accurate bowling from the home side.

Captain Goodfellow top scored with 31, whilst both Mick Stapleton and Jonny Whitehead made 24.