“We weren’t good enough!” Baxter wants Boston CC to bounce back from Bracebridge defeat

Lincs ECB Premier

Boston 1sts 119, Bracebridge Heath 122-2 - Bracebridge won by eight wickets.

Boston CC’s first home game of the Lincs ECB Premier season ended in defeat to defending champions Bracebridge Heath.

It was a day to forget for the hosts as they picked up zero points from the game, which left them joint bottom of the table after two matches.

The coin came down in favour of Boston and captain Tom Baxter elected to bat first.

“The pitch looked like it would be steady throughout the day and may turn more as the day went on,” he said.

“We have a lot of slow bowlers so I thought it might favour us to bowl second.

“However, the problem always is, when we don’t get a score on the board, you don’t get chance to pick up bowling points.”

Tom Poole was dismissed after a fantastic catch from Bracebrige wicketkeeper Carl Stubbs. Then Jonny Cheer and Ricky Lovelace were removed and Boston were at 15-3.

The opening pairing of Alex Willerton and Andy Carter made run-scoring very difficult and the batsmen were given a real working over.

Wickets continued to fall and Boston looked like they were going to fail to reach 100.

However, Fayadh Haffejee worked hard at the crease and managed to score his first 50 for Boston, ending with 68 from 80 balls.

With wickets continuing to fall, Boston ended their innings when Paul Deans was bowled by Willerton and the scoreboard on 119.

“It was massively below par and we knew at halfway we didn’t have enough,” Baxter conceded.

After the tea interval, the Boston bowlers worked very hard but without much luck.

Matthew Lineker and David Whapplington came out and attempted to score quickly.

It was Haffejee who made the breakthrough, having Whapplington caught by Tim Bell at point.

The introduction of Scott Elleray saw Boston’s second and final wicket of the day, bowling Lineker for 50.

Brett Houston and Matthew Carter saw Bracebridge home with eight wickets in hand.

“They are a very good side in this league and have a handful of minor counties cricketers in their ranks,” added the skipper.

“However good they are, it doesn’t change the fact that we weren’t good enough and need to raise our standards, especially with the bat.”

Boston’s man of the match was awarded to Haffejee for his 68.