Wyberton A win at the New Inn

Latest results from the Hill and Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League...
Arbor Club Premier Division: New Inn A 3 Wyberton SC A 6, SPC Colts 3 SPC Outlaws 6, Black Bull 6 SPC Cosmos 3, Hammer & Pincers 3 Arbor Club 6, Flying Club B 2 Golden Lion A 7, Wyberton SC B 5 Railway 4, Flying Club A 4 Flying Club B 5.
Chris Cook Print Division One: Fairfield Lounge B 1 Robin Hood A 8, Golden Lion B 5 Kings Head Freiston A 4, Robin Hood 2 Pincushion 7, Bull & Dog 7 Eagle 2, Graves Park 4 New Inn B 5.
