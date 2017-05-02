Yousuff’s 60 runs not quite enough

SLBL Premier

Boston 2nds 150, Spalding 2nds 154-4 - Spalding won by six wickets.

Mahir Yousuff’s 60 runs weren’t enough for Boston Cricket Club Seconds to get the win at Spalding Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

His innings included 11 fours and a six.

But with no other batsman able to reach double figures - until a late salvo from number nine Jack Tetther (12 not out) and number 10 Dan Fox (18) - the Mayflower men reached 150, before being dismissed in the 38th over.

Spalding reached the winning total of 154-4 in their 38th over following steady scoring.

Wickets were taken by Damian Lawson (2-46), Ian Morris (1-22) and Fox (1-31).

SLBL Division One

Boston 3rds 200-8, Billingborough 2nds 108 - Boston won by 92 runs.

Boston CC Thirds warned a 92-run win at Billingborough in the SLBL Division One - inspired by Kevin Manning’s unbeaten 102.

Michael Troops (41), Sean Barnett (19) and Peter Ward (13) helped Boston post 200-8 after 45 overs.

In reply, Billingborough were dimissed for 108.

Wickets were taken by Wills Barker (4-26), Troops (2-29), Shaun Moore (2-17) and Barnett (2-16).

Lincoln League Division One

Heighington 143, Boston Sunday 2nds 144-6 - Boston won by four wickets.

Ben Troops hit a half century and Wills Barker took four wickets as Boston CC Sunday Seconds recorded a four-wicket win against Heighington.

The away side were dismissed for 143, with wickets taken by Barker (4-22), Fayadh Haffejee (3-23), Dan Fox (2-18) and Joe Gilbert (1-32).

Boston reached 144-4 in the 31st over, thanks to Troops (57), Rowan Evans (25) and Elliott Brown (10).

On Saturday Boston Thirds host Claypole and the following day sees the Sunday Firsts at Sleaford.