Boston Rotary Horizon presents an evening dedicated to the Roaring 20s this Saturday, June 17.

The event at The Poachers Country Hotel, in Kirton Holme, will start at 7.30pm, and include a big band, buffet, and casino for guests.

Tickets priced at £25 are available from the hotel, or bostonrotaryhorizon@outlook.com

Proceeds will be split between Marie Curie Cancer Care and Rotary charities.