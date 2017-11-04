1940s evening for charitable cause

A fundraising event with a 1940s twist will be held at the Merry Monk, in Kirton.

The charity dinner and dance will take place on Saturday, November 11, from 7pm.

There will be a three course meal, followed by live music.

Food is served from 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £30, are available from the main restaurant bar at the Merry Monk.

The event is in aid of Help for Heroes.

Proceeds from the raffle, donations on the evening, and 30 per cent of ticket sales will go to the charity.