A chance to explore RPSB Frampton Marsh

Take a walk on the wild side this Sunday, August 27, at RSPB Frampton Marsh, near Boston.
From 10am to 12pm, children and adults can visit the reserve and enjoy a walk with a guide.
Visitors can see the best of the seasonal wildlife that Frampton Marsh offers as they walk around the nature reserve.
It is £4 per adult and half price for children, with a 20 per cent discount for RSPB members.
Dogs are welcome on leads, with two dogs maximum per person.
Booking is essential.
To book, call 01205 724678.
Almost Done!
Registering with Boston Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.