A fusion of sound with band at Blackfriars Theatre

Award-winning Celtic folk group The Band From County Hell are set to appear at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

The popular troupe will be at the Spain Lane venue this Saturday, November 11, at 7.30pm.

The Band From County Hell won the public vote for best new act at The Great British Folk Festival in 2015.

They have played both small and larger venues, with a notable show being held at The London Palladium.

The Band From County Hell have also appeared with such household names as UB40, The Stranglers, and The Levellers, and supported the likes of Hayseed Dixie, The Beat, and New Model Army.

They have also been asked to perform at various festivals including The Lakes Festival, which was held in Burgh le Marsh, near Skegness, earlier this year.

Other festival appearances for the band include Wychwood Festival, Weyfest, The Bearded Theory Festival, The Acoustic Festival of Great Britain and The Great British Folk Festival.

Of The Band From County Hell, critics write of ‘gritty, passionate and appealing original compositions’, and ‘great tunes, great humour, great performers’.

Another hails them as ‘the perfect Celtic combo’.

Tickets are priced at £12 for adults and £10 for concessions.

Book your seat at www.blackfrairstheatre.co.uk or via the box office on 01205 363108.

For more information on the Band From County Hell, visit www.bfch.co.uk