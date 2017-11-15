‘A hard knock life’ in show at Blackfriars

A production which tells the story of an orphan’s quest to find her parents is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

BOS Musical Theatre Group and Blackfriars Theatre Academy present Annie, with the first performance this Saturday, November 18.

Further performances will run from Monday, November 20 to Saturday, November 25.

The show tells the well-loved story of Annie, an orphan who is invited to live in the home of millionaire Daddy Warbucks.

Annie is set on finding her birth parents, so with the help of Daddy Warbucks, she launchs a search.

In the show, Annie will beat the baddies she comes across, while capturing the heart of everyone along the way.

Audiences will be treated to loved songs from the original musical and film, including It’s A Hard Knock Life and The Sun Will Come Up Tomorrow.

Annie is being produced by Stuart Bull, Marc Murray and Abi Kingsley-Parker.

Director Stuart said: “Rehearsals have been quite challenging with the number of children as we have two casts of orphans but they are all so talented and working so hard, they even missed trick or treating as Halloween was a rehearsal night.”

He added: “I think the combined talents of all concerned means we are able to present the ideal pre-Christmas family show.

For ticket prices and showtimes, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or call 01205 363108.