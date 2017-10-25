Acoustic set at Boston-based band’s EP launch event

Boston-based band Kill The Ideal (KTI) are holding an event to celebrate the release of a self titled EP.

KTI will perform an acoustic set of tracks from the EP and other singles at Delfino, in Dolphin Lane, Boston, this Tuesday, October 31, at 7.30pm.

Entry is available for fans who order the album from www.killtheideal.bigcartel.com

Fans will be able to ask questions, have merchandise signed and take pictures with the band.

Ash Wilson from KTI promises, ‘a stripped back performance, giving our fans the chance to chill’.