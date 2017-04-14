Activites galore at wildlife park

Youngsters can enjoy a host of Easter activities at Ark Wildlife Park, in Friskney.

Children can let off some steam in the activity barn or in the outdoor play area.

Brave youngsters can visit the tropical house and see caiman, snakes and iguanas.

There are also large animals enclosures outdoors and encounter shows during the day.

Youngsters can take part in Easter egg trails, arts and crafts and biscuit decorating.

Easter activities end on Monday, April 17.

For details, visit: www.arkwildlifepark.co.uk