Adaption of Mozart’s score is coming to Boston

A version of Mozart’s final opera, The Magic Flute, is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Heritage Opera present The Magic Flute next Saturday, September 23, at 7.30pm.

The production will delight audiences with an evening of magic and fun from Mozart’s final score, regarded as one of the greatest and most popular operas ever written.

A spokesman from Heritage Opera said: “It is a story about growing up and facing life’s sometimes difficult choices.

“This beautiful comic masterpiece has been delighting children and adults alike for 226 years, with its combination of heart-warming comedy and true heroism.”

Heritage Opera will be returning to Blackfriars Theatre for a fifth year as part of its tour.

In the production, soprano Sarah Helsby Hughes will play Queen of the Night, Serenna Wagner will star as the Second Lady, and tenor Nick Sales will sing the role of Prince Tamino.

The Magic Flute will star 12 singers and an orchestra of six players to give a spirited reading of Mozart’s score.

A spokesman from Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre said: “Comedy, philosophy and enchantment are brought together in an utterly charming, sublime and musical journey as Prince Tamino seeks to win his princess against all the odds.”

Tickets for the show are priced at £25.

They are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or by calling the Blackfriars Theatre box office on 01205 363108.