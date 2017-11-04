Afternoon tea is served at Boston Guildhall

Afternoon tea is to be served at Boston Guildhall, in South Street, next Saturday, November 11.

For just £9.95 per person you can enjoy a choice of sandwiches, miniature cakes and sweets, scones with jam and cream, and tea or coffee, served in an antique china set.

You can swap tea or coffee for a glass of Prosecco, costing £2.50 per glass.

Seating is from 1pm, and the event finishes at 3pm.

Tickets are available from Boston Guildhall, the Municipal Buildings on West Street, or 01205 314200.

Catering is provided by Chocolate Fairy Catering.